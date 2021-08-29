Woolf wary of Williams’ ability

Kristian Woolf says St Helens owe Warrington one as they bid to secure at least a top-two spot, while he is warning his players that there is one Wolves player in particular that they need to be wary of tonight at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wolves kept Saints tryless in a gritty 6-2 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium in June, and a repeat result today would close the gap between the clubs.

Woolf still has eyes on the League Leaders’ Shield and catching Catalans, but knows his side must focus on Warrington first.

He said: “We’d love to finish first and lift the League Leaders.

“If not then we want to have a week off and then play at home.

“We need to scrub ourselves up from Thursday night and make sure we’re mentally and physically as fresh as we can be on a really short turnaround to go again.

“They got us here at home not that far back and we certainly haven’t forgotten that.”

Today’s clash is the first of a crucial double for Saints ahead of a Magic Weekend showdown with Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Woolf continued: “We all play each other over the next couple of weeks, so our destiny’s in our own hands, and they’ll be saying the same.”

Woolf will also warn St Helens of the threat from George Williams as he continues to settle into his new Warrington side.

Woolf added: “He’s a class player.

“He’s an international player, he was doing a really good job in the NRL and he was doing a really good job here before he went to the NRL.

“His running game and ability to come up with something when the game is on the line is what he’s been able to do really well over the last couple of years.

“He certainly adds another dimension to their play.”

