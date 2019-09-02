Locks to be changed on Odsal in coming days as staff informed of departure dates

The Rugby Football League will change the locks at Odsal Stadium as early as Tuesday this week, as staff still working at the stadium have also been informed they must be out of the stadium this week.

Bradford Bulls played their last game at the site on Sunday, and have now in-effect left Odsal after declaring their intention to play elsewhere in 2020. Several stadium staff had already been informed of likely redundancies, but with the Bulls’ entire off-field operation having to leave the stadium, plans are already in full swing.

TotalRL has been told that as leaseholders, the RFL will be changing the locks on the stadium this week, and that could happen as early as Tuesday. Furthermore, Bulls staff have been notified that they must vacate Odsal sooner, rather than later – with one source suggesting they need to leave by the end of the working day on Tuesday. Even if that doesn’t happen, they will likely be out before the end of this week.

The Championship side held a sponsors evening on Monday night, with the end of the season approaching – but that took place at their new home next season, Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium.

And it looks as though by the end of the week, any trace of the Bulls’ existing operation will have been removed from Odsal Stadium, as the RFL ponder their next move and what to do with not only the lease, but the sizable costs they now inherit following Bradford’s departure.