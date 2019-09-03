How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 31 August 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE and WEST HULL – although Wath Brow have not lost in the last five matches.

DIVISION ONE: 5 games – PILKINGTON RECS.

DIVISION TWO: 9 games – WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – Waterhead’s five-match winning run came to an end with Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of Hunslet Warriors. OLDHAM ST ANNES and WOOLSTON have now won their last five games; Woolston are unbeaten in their last ten outings.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 games – LOCK LANE.

DIVISION ONE: 7 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 13 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 64 points (Wigan St Patricks 64 Skirlaugh 0, 3 August)

DIVISION TWO: 84 points (Hull Dockers’ 84-0 victory over Askam on Saturday eclipses Wigan St Judes 80 Shaw Cross Sharks 0, on 17 August).

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0 on 25 May, Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38 on 13 July, and Siddal 42 Egremont 30, on 3 August)

DIVISION ONE: 80 points (York Acorn 64 Skirlaugh 16, 17 August).

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)