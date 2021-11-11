London Broncos bring in Australian halfback

Championship side London Broncos have signed Australian halfback Will Ramsey on a one-year deal.

Ramsey featured last season for League 1 strugglers West Wales Raiders, but did enough to impress Broncos boss Jermaine Coleman.

Ahead of his first season in charge, as London move towards a part-time squad, Coleman is happy to secure a player who he says has lots of potential.

“Will is such an exciting prospect,” said the former London Skolars chief. “He had a good season last year in a team that struggled and caught the eye of plenty of coaches in the UK.

“I’m really excited to have him with us and to be able to try and continue to develop him as a player.”

Ramsey is equally eager to develop, saying: “I think I can bring a competitive element to the squad and if I earn a spot in the team you’ll see that in my performances each week.

“I’m also excited to progress my game and take some pointers, especially from the senior players and the coaching staff.”