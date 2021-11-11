Midlands Hurricanes home ground for 2022 revealed

Midlands Hurricanes have revealed a new venue for their home matches during the 2022 season.

The League 1 club, who last week rebranded from their previous guise of Coventry Bears, are leaving Butts Park Arena after almost two decades to play at Forshaw Heath Lane in Portway, south of Birmingham.

The ground, which is situated off the M42, is the home of rugby union club Birmingham and Solihull Bees, and will also serve as their training base next year.

However, the Hurricanes only intend to stay there for one season, and are in talks with the owners of the Alexander Stadium, an athletics ground in Perry Barr to the north of Birmingham, in the hope of moving there from 2023.

Midlands CEO Alan Robinson said: “The overarching business plan is about harnessing the power of the geographic area behind one new regional brand and one powerful cause for sustainable expansion.

“The arrangements for the 2022 season bring together our training base and playing venue, and will allow the Hurricanes to develop new commercial revenue streams which have never been available previously.”