London Broncos enter into talks with “a number of parties” as owner David Hughes leaves club debt free

LONDON BRONCOS have released a statement on the future of the club following the culmination of their maiden year in Super League in 2024.

The Broncos will be relegated from the top flight following their dismal IMG score received towards the back end of last year.

With owner David Hughes stepping down after almost 30 years at the helm, there have been question marks about where the capital club is heading.

Now the club has sought to reassure fans with a lengthy statement posted to the club’s website this morning.

The statement reads: “Following the conclusion of the 2024 season London Broncos would like to offer the following update on the club’s status and plans moving forward.

“This season sees the end of David Hughes’ 27 year association with the club. We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude for his ownership and leadership throughout his time at the club and we wish him and his family all the very best in the future. David leaves the club debt free as we now look to embark on a new chapter.

“The club is currently seeking new investment and whilst discussions have taken place with a number of parties none are at an advanced stage so we once again encourage all interested parties to come forward.

“Chief Executive Jason Loubser, Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles and Rugby Administrator & Operations Dom Fenton now head up a ‘Working Group’ to lead the club in the interim period. Meanwhile, the club are currently seeking an external candidate to join the group.

“At the end of October all clubs will receive their grading score for the upcoming season. This will determine in which division each team will play in next season. It has been widely known that our score will see us compete in the Championship in 2025. Whilst this remains the case, London Broncos are delighted to announce that we will see around a 50% increase in our score (a 50% increase would see the Broncos score around 12 points), subject to RFL confirmation. This will be among the largest increases of any club.

“The club have previously expressed their frustration with the structure of the grading criteria, however we acknowledge and accept the RFL & IMG’s vision to improve the standards of all clubs. We believe that our new score demonstrates our desire to improve across all areas and we have put together a plan with the aim of becoming a Super League club in two years under the grading system.

“Whilst we are seeking investment to take the club positively and confidently back towards Super League over the next two years off the back of a fantastic projected rise in club grading; as it stands right here and now, we must cut our cloth accordingly with the money we do have and the money we hope to generate. To put together the squad Mike has provisionally assembled, we will need to generate more money than ever before via merchandise and membership sales. But we are confident that with increased communication with our loyal fan base and a fresh commercial infrastructure and plan, we can continue to move forward together.

“The club has undergone a huge transition in recent years and part of this was our successful move to Wimbledon. We are very proud of our home at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and the work that has gone into establishing links within the community and creating an event on matchday that makes fans want to come back to each game. With themed matchdays, a pub inside the ground, kids activities, street food & live music we welcomed thousands of visiting Super League supporters who all enjoyed their trip to London.

“We continue to work tirelessly within the community to increase participation of youngsters and to grow our own attendances. This remains a challenge that we embrace, and we are delighted to announce that the club engaged with more than 10,000 children in various projects throughout the season in the Merton area in conjunction with Merton Council as part of the drive to make Merton the Borough of Sport in London.

“In 2024 we saw more than 3,000 spectators attend each game which is roughly a 200% increase from the 2023 season. This average not only sees us move up a tier in the IMG grading but it is also the club’s highest average attendance since 2011. The first home game against Catalans Dragons and our return to The Twickenham Stoop saw crowds of more than 5,000 – our highest crowds in more than a decade.

“It was announced earlier this year that the club would take sole responsibility of ‘The London Rugby League Foundation’. The foundation is a charitable trust which aims to increase participation in community rugby league in London and the South-East. The club is proud of its track record of producing players and the foundation, along with the clubs ‘Origin Elite Pathway Programme’, will continue to allow us to create opportunities to not only play the game in London but a pathway into the London Broncos system.

“We must also highlight the fabulous achievements of our ladies side who continue to fly the flag superbly for the game in the south of the country. This season they were crowned winners of the 2024 Women’s Southern Champions and went on to play in the National Championship final. Whilst unfortunately falling short of a place in Super League this time, the ambition remains for them to play in the sports elite competition at the earliest opportunity.

“Finally, as the curtain comes down on the end of the season, we have seen a number of departures from the men’s first team. Although this is disappointing, due to a variety of factors out of the club’s control, this was not an unexpected scenario. We are positive that we will retain the core of a strong squad and coaching staff and plans are well underway to bring a competitive side to the Championship in 2025.

“Announcements regarding memberships for next season will be made in due course as we look forward to welcoming you all back to the Cherry Red Records Stadium in 2025.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast