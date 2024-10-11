Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon makes Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced the signing of Ben Condon on a two-year contract.

Queensland born, the 24-year-old back-row or prop forward has played for both North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in the NRL competition. At 6ft 5 and over 17 stone, he brings height, weight, aggression and considerable experience to the Leopards pack.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Ben is a big, athletic back rower who can also play as a middle.

“We jumped at the opportunity to sign him as he is a player we have had our eye on for a number of months now.

“Ben fits the mould of what we look for in back rowers and middles. He’s a big body with good leg speed and good defence, and he’s an all-round good guy as well.

“He should fit in well into our systems we have in place here and he comes with a good pedigree. I’m glad we have got him signed up at the Leopards for the next two years.”

Condon made his NRL debut for the Cowboys in 2020 before moving to Manly and has made a total of 17 NRL appearances, scoring five tries. In the past two seasons he has been a regular in the NSW Cup competition, playing for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

