London Broncos hero Josh Rourke not interested in speculation as he gives Super League target for the capital club

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

JOSH ROURKE says he’s living the dream as Super League’s newest star.

The fullback has impressed hugely since making his London debut at the beginning of July and had scored seven tries in as many games ahead of the visit of Leigh yesterday (Sunday).

That form saw him named Super League Player of the Month in the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine.

“I’m loving every second of getting to play in Super League. This has been my dream since I was a young lad,” said Rourke, 24.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been given and hopefully I can keep giving it 100 percent and good performances come off the back of that.”

Rourke, who spent his late teenage years playing for Chorley instead of at an elite Academy, had previously only made a single top-flight appearance, for Salford in 2022.

Last year he dropped down to the Championship with Whitehaven, and he was set to play for Batley this season until the newly-promoted Broncos activated a Super League release clause in his contract.

But his chance to shine on the big stage was heavily delayed by a serious injury before the season even began.

“I unfortunately broke my leg against Oldham in pre-season and I was out for about four months,” Rourke said.

“It’s all part of rugby, injuries are part of the game. You’ve just got to deal with it.

“I worked really hard behind the scenes to try and get back as fit as I could. Once I got my opportunity, I had to make sure I gave it my all.”

Rourke is keeping tight-lipped on rumours that Wakefield are interested in his signature for next season, with his focus on finishing the season strongly with London – and helping them avoid the wooden spoon.

“That’s the target for us, we want to just give ourselves the best opportunity to stay off the bottom and show that we deserve to be here,” he said.

“I think you can see the progression in our team. It’s starting to gel a little now.

“We’re looking for more results, we’re not happy with where we are. We want to win as many games as we can in the run-in.”

