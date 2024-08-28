Craig Lingard wants to rule change following controversial issue in Castleford Tigers loss to Warrington Wolves

CRAIG LINGARD has called for a rule change following a controversial incident in Castleford Tigers’ 28-6 loss to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Warrington’s Cai Taylor-Wray made a lovely break before rounding fullback Tex Hoy on his way to the line.

However, the Wolves number one seemingly grounded the ball short – something which referee Tom Grant agreed with as he sent the effort up to video referee Liam Rush as a no try.

Rush then decided to spend almost five minutes deciding whether or not the ball had in fact been grounded short or on the line.

After so long, Rush overturned Grant’s initial decision and gave the try – much to the Castleford fans’ chagrin.

And Lingard believes that a time limit should be introduced to stop such an event happening.

“If you’re stopping a game for five minutes to decide whether it’s a try or not a try, you’re looking for potentially something that isn’t there,” Lingard said.

“If you are giving it a try or a no try and you are looking for five minutes, you have to go with the referee’s decision. It takes all the momentum out of the game.

“The players were stood around, we were getting restless. Things like that for the video referee have to be quicker.

“Have we got to put a time limit on it? I think something needs to be done, we are seeing stoppages now where it takes an age.

“In the past, an hour-and-a-half game was sometimes taking 2 hours and 15 minutes. They wanted to speed things up and they did.

“But, now it’s starting to creep in again.”

