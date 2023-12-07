London Broncos hit with high-profile exit of Corey Norman ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have been hit with another high-profile departure as Corey Norman departs the Super League club ahead of the 2024 season.

Norman played an incredible role in the capital club’s rise to the first tier, starring in away games against Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique to help the Broncos shock the rugby league fraternity.

However, League Express understands that the 32-year-old will play no part in the Broncos’ 2024 Super League season having left the club at the expiration of his contract.

It is another blow for London considering the exit of ex-international centre Dean Whare who, League Express confirmed, left the club at the end of the 2023 season.

Norman himself joined the Broncos midway through the year following the end of the French Elite One domestic competition, playing 15 games in which he scored a solitary try and kicked 36 goals.

Prior to that, the 32-year-old made 11 appearances for Toulouse Olympique in their solitary season in the top flight whilst also registering over 200 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons.

