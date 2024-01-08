London Broncos lose another quota player as Fijian international Henry Raiwalui departs

LONDON BRONCOS have lost another quota player as Fijian international Henry Raiwalui departs the newly-promoted Super League club.

Raiwalui joined the capital club ahead of the 2023 Championship season and went on to play a starring role in London’s promotion-winning year, scoring five tries in 23 appearances.

The 34-year-old, who can play in the halves or at hooker, has no NRL experience under his belt, but he has previously played for the Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup – a semi-professional Rugby League competition – the second-tier competition for NSWRL Seniors – with clubs and players feeding into the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup.

Fellow overseas players Corey Norman and Dean Whare have also exited the club, taking with them plenty of experience and nous ahead of their first season back in Super League since 2019.

The club has recruited Sadiq Adebiyi, Rhys Kennedy, Gideon Boafo, James Meadows, Hakim Miloudi, Josh Rourke and Robbie Storey, whilst Manly Sea Eagles veteran Karl Lawton has been linked with a move to the Broncos.

London intend to run with a hybrid system of full-time and part-time players this year, with their indicative club grading results meaning the Broncos are extremely unlikely to be a Super League side in 2025.

