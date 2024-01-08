Wakefield Trinity man out for up to three months after stepping on teammate in freak training accident

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Liam Kay will be out for two-to-three months after stepping on teammate Mason Lino in a freak training accident.

Kay, who only just returned from knee surgery, ruptured his lateral ankle ligaments after colliding with Lino in training just prior to Wakefield’s 41-22 loss to Leeds Rhinos in the two clubs’ Boxing Day clash.

Now, Trinity’s head physiotherapist, Matt Crowther, has revealed that Kay could be out for the entirety of pre-season and the 1895 Cup group stages.

“Unfortunately, Liam has come back from his knee surgery in the off-season and in one of the the last training sessions leading up to the Leeds game, stood on Mason Lino’s foot and ruptured his lateral ankle ligaments which unfortunately requires surgery,” Crowther told Trinity TV.

“He will possibly be out for eight-to-twelve weeks, he will possibly be back for round one of the league season.”

Meanwhile, both Max Jowitt and Lachlan Walmsley have recovered from their ankle and nose injuries respectively whilst Iain Thornley is currently training but not engaging in full contact as he recovers from a shoulder issue sustained in the loss to Leeds.

