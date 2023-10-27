London Broncos make first signing for Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have made their first signing back in Super League.

The capital club earned promotion to the top flight earlier this month with an 18-14 victory over Toulouse Olympique with head coach Mike Eccles tasked with building a squad capable of competing in 2024.

Now, the Broncos have re-signed Sadiq Adebiyi from Keighley Cougars. Adebiyi, a product of London’s academy, was part of the Broncos side that won promotion to the Super League in 2018 and returns following spells at Wakefield Trinity and most recently at Keighley Cougars.

London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles is looking forward to working with him once again: “I’m delighted to sign Sid and bring him back to the club. He’s had an unfortunate run of injuries since breaking through to the first team at the Broncos.

“I’m confident that bringing him back into our programme combined with the experience he’s picked up the last couple of years, he’s ready to kick on and fulfil his Super League potential.”

Speaking to Adebiyi, he is excited for the opportunity to return to London and looking forward to the challenge next season will bring: “Obviously I’m still close with quite a few of the boys and staff and I can’t wait to be working with Mike again and working hard to establish this club back in the Super League.

“I’m really excited to be returning to my home town club, I feel the time is right for me to return home.”

