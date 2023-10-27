Hull FC’s Michael Shenton leaves Super League club for Wakefield Trinity

HULL FC’S Michael Shenton has left the Super League club to take up a deal with Wakefield Trinity and reunite him with ex-Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell.

In his playing career, Shenton was one of the outstanding centres of the Super League era representing Castleford mainly and St Helens with great distinction. The centre gained international honours representing England on 12 occasions.

He teams up again with Daryl Powell who was his coach when Shenton captained the team in their successful period at Castleford Tigers.

Head Coach Daryl Powell said: “Michael Shenton is the most impressive young coach in the game I believe. Everyone I have spoken to about him since I got the Wakefield job was gushing in the praise of the job he has done in developing young players at hull, and also the way he presents himself.

“Obviously I know him having worked with him as a player, he’s one of the best professionals I have seen and he will bring all of that knowledge that he developed to the coaching table. I have no doubt he will be a head coach of the future and will be an outstanding acquisition for Wakefield Trinity in the coming years.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.