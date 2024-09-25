London Broncos outgoing star Hakim Miloudi set to join new club

LONDON BRONCOS’ outgoing star Hakim Miloudi is set to join a new club following his release at the end of his Super League contract.

Miloudi has lit up Super League in 2024 – just like the rest of the Broncos side – but it was just a short stay, with the Frenchman returning to his native France to sign a deal with Baroudeurs de Pia XIII (Pia Donkeys), League Express can exclusively reveal.

Pia currently play in the French Super XIII competition – the top tier of French rugby league following the competition’s rebrand from the Elite One Championship.

The Donkeys finished in fourth in the Elite One Championship during the 2023-24 domestic season and 31-year-old Miloudi will bring a whole host of experience with him, having played for the likes of Limoux Grizzlies and Palau Broncos in the domestic French competition previously.

The Frenchman is well-known on UK shores too, having played 16 games for Hull FC between 2017 and 2019 and then enjoying a short stint with the Toronto Wolfpack before their demise in 2020.

During the 2024 Super League season, Miloudi scored ten tries in 24 appearances as the Broncos finished the year with just three wins.

