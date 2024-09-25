Rugby league legend Garry Schofield gives Super League clubs’ rating for 2024 and predicts play-off results

GARRY SCHOFIELD gives his verdict on each Super League club’s performances during the regular season.

WE’RE at the end of another regular Super League season and all set for the play-offs.

As we await the first two ties, and what belters they are, here’s my end-of-regular-season report on the twelve clubs, from the pavement up to the penthouse, with my marks for each.

LONDON BRONCOS

WHAT a shame the Broncos ended up bottom of the table, because for a club dealt the cards they were following their unlikely and headline-grabbing promotion, they have done really well.

The predicament the RFL and IMG plunged them into has been very well documented, but coach Mike Eccles has played his hand cleverly, putting himself on the radar in the process.

The way he, his staff and his players have conducted themselves throughout the campaign has been mightily impressive.

The capital club have embraced their many challenges, and could quite easily have had more than their three wins.

The big question is, where do they go from here? 7/10

HULL FC

I TALKED at some length about the comedy show that has been Hull FC in last week’s column.

And it was interesting that director of rugby, Richie Myler, has also spoken about the many shortcomings, and reassured fans that after a season to forget, steps are being taken to address the issues.

They are the right words, but Richie now has to make sure actions speak louder, because the loyal supporters deserve much better than the dross that has been dished up in recent years.

For a club with the stature of Hull, three wins from 27 is abysmal and unacceptable. 1/10

CASTLEFORD TIGERS

CAS fans have played the pain game in 2024, swallowing some bitter-tasting medicine in the hope of their club getting better in the long run.

That’s because like it or not, grading is here, and Castleford have put resources into trying to ensure they get as many points as they can in the various areas, and so stay in Super League.

It hasn’t been as dire for their supporters as for those of Hull, and I like the way Craig Lingard has used the resources available to him.

Hopefully he’ll be around for a while yet. 6/10

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

IT’S all been beige rather than claret and gold in recent years for the club from the home of Rugby League.

The Giants’ season has been a disappointing non-event, a lot of mid-table monotony, and they ended up sticking with Ian Watson and his predictable and dull tactics for too long.

In recent times, owner Ken Davy certainly hasn’t had value for the money he has poured in.

Now Luke Robinson has the task of breaking the cycle and making Huddersfield into what Watson said they should be – a top-four team.

He will have Ken’s backing, and I’d like to see him succeed. 1/10

LEEDS RHINOS

AS with Hull, Leeds simply haven’t been good enough – in particular Brodie Croft, who has yet to bring his Salford and Man of Steel form to Headingley.

And as with Huddersfield, the Rhinos waited too long to make a coaching change, because things patently weren’t working out under Rohan Smith.

I haven’t yet seen enough evidence to suggest Brad Arthur can get the club to where they should be – making a serious challenge for honours on an annual basis.

There’s a lot to do in LS6. 1/10

CATALANS DRAGONS

WE expected Catalans to kick on after making last year’s Grand Final but underperforming in it.

But the French side has gone backwards rather than forwards, with some bad habits resurfacing.

They have been inconsistent at home, with results away from Perpignan generally poor.

Yes there have been injuries – leading to the return of Sam Tomkins, which for me was a strange move and one that hasn’t worked out – but Steve McNamara will surely having been tearing his hair out on occasions.

He’s not yet in the danger zone, but he will be well aware that things have to improve. 4/10

ST HELENS

THESE are tricky times for Saints, who have had to decide whether to stick or twist on Paul Wellens against the background of a disappointing season and some pretty dull rugby, which has left supporters who are used to success disenchanted.

They should be right up there challenging for the League Leaders’ Shield, and they held top spot for a time, but fell away from mid-June, and twelve defeats and a sixth-place finish represent a fall from last year, which was itself a fall from 2022.

They say ‘you can never write off the Saints’, but it’s hard to see them regaining the title this time around. 4/10

LEIGH LEOPARDS

AFTER the way the Leopards hunted prey on their return to Super League in 2023, making the play-offs and winning the Challenge Cup, there was always going to be a threat of second-season syndrome, and it’s not all been plain sailing.

They have had periods without key players, which hasn’t helped, and it took a while for them to get going, but form and results picked up over the second half of the campaign and overall, Adrian Lam has again done a good job.

They’re in the play-offs, and can’t be written off. 8/10

SALFORD RED DEVILS

THEY get knocked down, but they get up again…

You have to admire Salford, who lost top players in Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft and Ken Sio, then a key administrator in Ian Blease, but have pressed on with real spirit under a very talented coach in Paul Rowley.

The key is his ability to keep everyone together and pulling the same way, and while there have been a few losses, there have also been some terrific wins to seal a return to the play-offs. Don’t rule them out. 8/10

WARRINGTON WOLVES

THERE’S no doubt this has been a far better season for Warrington, who have had the measure of most of their rivals at one time or another (except Salford), and who I tipped as a top title contender a while back and still fancy.

They certainly have the power and potential to end that long wait for the crown, but in order to do it, they have to learn from the occasions things haven’t gone quite so well.

With all their big guns firing, they have a great chance. 8/10

HULL KR

IT’S a tale of two teams from one city, for what a great season it’s been for the red-and-white half of Hull, with Rovers making a real challenge, and easily capable of clinching a first title since 1985.

Willie Peters has maintained the progression under his reign, and his entertaining team have a nice balance of defensive steel, creativity and pace. They have been consistent and shown they are able to learn from things going wrong and they can respond to setbacks.

They will go into the play-offs with a very real chance of doing something special. 9/10

WIGAN WARRIORS

WHERE else would you really have expected Wigan to finish the regular season than at the top of the table?

Under the excellent Matty Peet, they have become so professional and methodical, with that winning recipe running through the veins – and brains – of those players.

They’ve had the odd off-day, but in general, it’s been a continuation from last year, and collecting more wins than any other side after 27 rounds with the World Club Challenge title and Challenge Cup in the cabinet to boot speaks volumes. 10/10

AND FINALLY

I’M really looking forward to the play-offs, and while I am actually writing off the Saints (Warrington to win by 14), I’m really struggling to separate Salford and Leigh.

Salford set their intentions out with that team selection against Wigan, while Leigh were impressive and gritty in seeing off Saints.

I think it will be tight, and could even go to golden point, where I would fancy Salford to edge it through the accuracy of Marc Sneyd.

