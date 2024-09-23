London Broncos owner David Hughes to leave Super League club

LONDON BRONCOS owner David Hughes has announced he will leave the Super League club following their relegation to the Championship.

Hughes released this statement this morning: “After 27 eventful years of which we spent 20 years in the Super League, I have decided on behalf of myself and the Hughes family that we will step down at the end of the season. We will make every effort to facilitate anyone interested in taking over the club to lead it through the Championship.”

