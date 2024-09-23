New St Helens assistant Lee Briers reveals he turned Super League head coaching role

NEW St Helens assistant coach Lee Briers reveals he turned a Super League head coaching role before taking the number two position at Saints.

Briers will be Paul Wellens’ second-in-command in 2025 after leaving his post at the Brisbane Broncos to return ‘home.’

The wily halfback made only six match appearances for Saints in 1996 before transferring to Warrington in April 1997 for more regular playing time.

During his time at Warrington, Briers registered 425 appearances for the Wolves, becoming their all-time leading points scorer with 2,586 points.

Following his retirement in 2013, Briers began working as a youth coach with Warrington, before becoming assistant coach in 2018, a role he would hold until late 2021.

His next move saw him join the Wigan Warriors and he was part of their coaching team which won the 2022 Challenge Cup before Briers made the move to Brisbane.

In his first season in Australia, assistant coach Briers played his part in getting the Broncos to the 2023 NRL Grand Final. That same autumn he was named England Men’s Assistant Coach, and the national side earned a victorious series whitewash over Tonga.

Now, he has returned to Super League, but not as a head coach as he explained why on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast: “I got offered a head coaching role, but it wasn’t right for me at the time.

“I’m not too sure if a head coach is for me. I’m not too sure. I love developing players and you do that best when you’re assistant coach so if it comes it comes.”

It won’t be in the near future for me.”

