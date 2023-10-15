London Broncos promoted to Super League in incredible Championship Grand Final

LONDON BRONCOS have been promoted to Super League in one of the greatest victories in the history of the Championship Grand Final.

The Broncos trailed 14-4 at one stage, but three unanswered tries sent London back to the English capital with an 18-14 win.

The Broncos couldn’t have started the fixture any worse with Rob Butler knocking on at the play-the-ball on just the third tackle in the first set.

That set the platform for Toulouse to strike in just the third minute, with French international Matthieu Jussaume streaking over after great work by Josh Ralph. Shorrocks converted for a 6-0 lead.

London’s Alex Walker almost restored parity moments later after the fullback leapt highest to a Henry Raiwalui kick, but scrambling Olympique defence kept the visitors out.

Toulouse’s Zac Santo was hit late by a needless Raiwalui shot which should have yielded the French side’s second four-pointer of the afternoon, but Paul Marcon couldn’t gather Santo’s pass.

But Santo was on fire and the fullback scythed his way through lacklustre defence before feeding Josh Ralph who went over under the posts as the midway point in the first-half approached. Shorrocks again converted to make it 12-0.

Slowly but surely, the Broncos grew back into the game and following a penalty, the capital club had their first points with Corey Norman sending through a wonderful grubber which was pounced upon by Dean Whare. Norman, however, couldn’t convert.

That try was essential for London with the fixture seemingly going against them up until that moment, but, Dalton Grant couldn’t take in the kick-off and Toulouse had the perfect chance for a quick response.

Stern Broncos defence held out that time, but Shorrocks kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty when Butler was caught in the ruck.

Down 14-4 at half-time, the visitors managed to reduce the deficit to six on 52 minutes when Walker managed to dot down, but Norman missed the extras as Toulouse led 14-8.

London’s line speed was now the quickest it had been all game and that inspired Norman and Raiwalui in attack to their third try of the afternoon.

Great passing to Whare ended with the ever-impressive Iliess Macani finishing in the corner on the hour, but Norman’s conversion hit the post with the Broncos still trailing 14-12.

The stunning comeback was complete on 66 minutes with Macani grabbing his second after yet more brilliant work from Norman and Whare. This time Norman was on target to send London into the lead for the first time at 18-14.

And the Broncos held on for an incredible win to reach the elite tier once more.

Toulouse Olympique

22 Zac Santo

5 Paul Marcon

4 Mathieu Jussaume

18 Guy Armitage

19 Benjamin Laguerre

6 Josh Ralph

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

9 Calum Gahan

10 Harrison Hansen

12 Dom Peyroux

11 Maxime Stefani

13 Anthony Marion

Substitutes

14 Eloi Pelissier

15 Sitaleki Akauola

16 Joe Bretherton

20 Greg Richards

Tries: Jussaume, Ralph

Goals: Shorrocks 3/3

London Broncos

1 Alex Walker

4 Dalton Grant

3 Jarred Bassett

19 Dean Whare

5 Iliess Macani

17 Henry Raiwalui

20 Corey Norman

33 Rob Butler

9 Sam Davis

15 Lewis Bienek

11 Will Lovell (C)

12 Marcus Stock

13 Dean Parata

Substitutes

8 Wellington Albert

14 Bill Leyland

15 Jordan Williams

18 Emmanuel Waine

Tries: Whare, Walker, Macani 2

Goals: Norman 1/4

