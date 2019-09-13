London Broncos relegated from Super League

London Bronocs have been relegated from Super League following a 19-10 defeat to Wakefield.

The Broncos, widely tipped to be the Super League’s whipping boys following a shock promotion, defied all expectations by producing ten victories, which took the relegation battle to the final day.

But their trip to West Yorkshire proved a bridge too far as Wakefield produced a dominant display, which secured their Super League status in the process.

Defeat for Hull Kingston Rovers meant victory wasn’t necessary for Chris Chester’s men, but they ensured safety on their own terms as two Ryan Hampshire tries and another for Reece Lyne conflicted London to relegation at the first time of asking, with Alex Walker and Brock Lamb scoring for the Broncos late on.

Had London won, it would have been a nightmare repeating itself for the Robins, as they were defeated in Golden Point by Salford.

Some three years on from the unforgettable Million Pound Game, Krisnan Inu kicked the decisive field goal which secured a remarkable third-placed finish for Salford following Warrington’s defeat to Leeds.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, also ensured safety on their own terms as Louis Senior’s four try haul saw the Giants come from behind to defeat Catalans 24-22.

Castleford finished fifth in Super League, and will participate in the play-offs, after Hull FC were defeated by St Helens.