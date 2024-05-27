London Broncos “seeking legal advice” following withdrawal of Hull FC’s Herman Ese’ese charge

LONDON BRONCOS have released their own statement in response to Hull FC’s and the RFL joint statement made yesterday lunchtime concerning Herman Ese’ese.

Ese’ese had been charged with Grade F Unacceptable Language in the aftermath of Hull’s loss to the London Broncos over a fortnight ago.

However, before a Tribunal could take place tonight, both Hull and the governing body revealed that the charge had been withdrawn due to ‘new evidence’.

The new evidence included an enhanced recording which has been prepared by a specialist sound engineer using the referee’s microphone. This evidence was described as ‘compelling’ and contradicted the basis of the original allegations.

In response, London have now released their own statement which says: “London Broncos would like to make the following statement regarding the announcement made by the RFL and Hull FC that Herman Ese’Ese will no longer face an Operational Rules Tribunal.

“This relates to a charge of verbal abuse in a Betfred Super League fixture between London Broncos and Hull FC on May 12th.

“London Broncos were made aware of the decision and subsequent announcement made by the RFL at lunchtime yesterday. The club is now processing the information provided to them and how the RFL came to this decision and is seeking legal advice.

“We stand behind our player and fully support him and his welfare. As a club we support equality, diversity and inclusion.”

As such, Ese’ese is free to play in Hull’s visit to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast