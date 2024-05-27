Hull KR set for “two or three additions” with “top table” signings for Super League 2025 and beyond

HULL KR are set to make “two or three additions” to their squad for Super League 2025 with those players “top table” signings.

That’s according to KR chief executive Paul Lakin, who spoke on BBC Radio Humberside last night alongside head coach Willie Peters about the club’s recruitment stance for next year and beyond.

Rovers have already penned deals for the likes of Jack Broadbent and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, whilst Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies is also expected to make the move to Craven Park for 2025.

Lakin has revealed that there will be two or three more signings to come through the doors, with new recruits all aiming to win silverware at the East Yorkshire club.

“We are nearly there with our recruitment and I think there will be two or three additions in the next four to six weeks that should enable our fans the shape of our squad next year,” Lakin told BBC Radio Humberside.

“We are at the level we would like to be in terms of top table recruitment. All those we look to recruit now are looking to achieve honours and if they are coming to us then we consider we are one of the top clubs hoping to do that.”

Meanwhile, head coach Peters has also signed a new long-term deal with Rovers that will see him stay at the club until at least the end of the 2027 Super League season.

