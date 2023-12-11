London Broncos show interest in Brisbane Broncos flyer Tristan Sailor

LONDON BRONCOS have shown an interest in Brisbane Broncos flyer Tristan Sailor.

Tristan, the son of ex-rugby league and union. hero Wendell, still remains under contract with Brisbane for 2024, but has attracted the interest of London, League Express can reveal.

Sailor played just four games for Brisbane during the 2023 NRL season, with a further five for St George Illawarra Dragons previous to that.

However, with the likes of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds all in front of the utility back, Sailor is unlikely to make any further appearances in 2024 unless injury hits.

Able to play at halfback and anywhere along the backline, the 25-year-old would add considerable depth to London – something which they currently do not have.

The Broncos also have two spare quota spots following the departure of Dean Whare and Corey Norman.

