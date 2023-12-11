Wigan Warriors reveal Super League 2024 squad numbers with one new signing grabbing first-team shirt

WIGAN WARRIORS have released their first-team numbers for the 2024 Super League season.

There are 29 first team players for next year, with Jai Field (1), Jake Wardle (4), Liam Marshall (5), Harry Smith (7), Liam Byrne (10), Willie Isa (11), Liam Farrell (12) and Mike Cooper (14) all retaining their respective numbers from last season.

The club’s new signings have all been given their squad numbers with Adam Keighran taking the number 3 shirt, Luke Thompson taking number 16, whilst Kruise Leeming (17), Sam Walters (22), Tiaki Chan (24) and Sam Eseh (25) also line up.

Following a Top Try Scoring season in 2023, Abbas Miski will wear the number 2 shirt, with Bevan French taking number 6 after finishing last season as a formidable half back.

Ethan Havard moves into the number 8 shirt, whilst Brad O’Neill takes number 9 after cementing his place with a strong season at hooker last year.

Kaide Ellis also has a new squad number – taking the vacated 13 shirt – along with Patrick Mago (15), Tyler Dupree (19), Harvie Hill (20), Junior Nsemba (21), Ryan Hampshire (23), Zach Eckersley (26), Tom Forber (27), Jacob Douglas (28), Harvey Makin (29) and Jack Farrimond, who joins the first team squad from the Warriors Academy and Reserves set-up, will wear the number 30 shirt.

