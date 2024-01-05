Ex-Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford takes over surprise coaching job

FORMER Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford has taken over a surprise coaching job.

Following a second coaching stint with the Queanbeyan Blues, Woolford has taken over Picton Magpies in the Macarthur Rugby League for the 2024 season.

Woolford himself registered 262 appearances in the NRL for the Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons before turning his hand to coaching after 2008.

The 48-year-old enjoyed a three-year stint with Super League side Huddersfield before exiting the club in early 2020 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are the most successful club in the Macarthur competition with Woolford expected to help Picton back into the finals after a number of seasons without glory.

