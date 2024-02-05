London Broncos suffer another serious injury ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have suffered another serious injury ahead of the 2024 Super League season with fullback Josh Rourke suffering a broken leg.

The London man suffered the injury in the 18-18 draw with League One side Oldham in the two sides’ pre-season friendly yesterday.

It is unsure how long Rourke will spend on the sidelines but it’s another bitter blow for the Broncos following the ACL injury suffered by Bill Leyland in the 14-14 draw to Castleford Tigers a fortnight ago.

The Broncos already have a limited squad due to their late promotion to the Super League after an incredible Championship play-off charge towards the back end of the year.

Director of Rugby and Performance, Mike Eccles, has already added Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Jack Campagnolo (Souths Logan Magpies), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux), Josh Rourke (Batley Bulldogs) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars) to his squad.

