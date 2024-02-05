Ex-Super League centre Ben Crooks takes up voluntary coaching role at Castleford Tigers

FORMER Super League centre Ben Crooks has taken up a voluntary coaching role with Castleford Tigers.

Crooks, who is currently playing part-time rugby league for the Halifax Panthers in the Championship, is back at The Jungle to help coach the Castleford academy squad, League Express can reveal.

The 30-year-old has history with the Tigers, playing 28 games for the West Yorkshire side in 2016 and 2017.

Crooks told League Express: “I’m just doing a bit of volunteer coaching with Castleford.

“I’m currently doing my coaching badges so it’s getting me some experience as well as my foot in the door, whilst I get to help the young lads and pass on some experience and help where I can.”

The 30-year-old began his career with Hull FC, debuting in 2012 and going on to register over 50 appearances for his hometown club before making the move to the Parramatta Eels int he NRL.

Crooks failed to make an appearance for the Eels with the centre returning to Super League with Castleford in 2016.

The centre went on to join the then-named Leigh Centurions before an 80-appearance spell at Hull KR. 2023 saw Crooks join Keighley Cougars before moving on to Halifax at the end of last season.

