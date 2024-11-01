London Broncos winger Lee Kershaw finds new Super League club

HULL KR have confirmed the signing of Lee Kershaw from London Broncos on a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 tries in 73 Betfred Super League games will link up with Willie Peters’ side in November

Kershaw made his Betfred Super League debut in April 2019 while playing for Wakefield Trinity, scoring a try in the process in a 26-24 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

On the signing of Lee Kershaw, Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We are pleased Lee will be joining Hull KR in 2025. We felt we needed further depth in the wing position and saw Lee as a very good fit for the club.

“Lee is coming off a strong season with the London Broncos and brings valuable experience. We welcome Lee to Hull KR.”

Speaking on his move to Hull KR, Lee Kershaw said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to sign at Hull KR, and it’s something I’m going to take full advantage of. I look forward to being a part of this ambitious club, and can’t wait to play in front of the devoted fan base that always brings the noise.”

