Castleford Tigers sign international star for Super League 2025

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of Judah Rimbu on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Papua New Guinea international made 23 appearances during the 2024 Queensland Cup season for the PNG Hunters, scoring 16 tries and securing the 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup player of the year.

Rimbu, who has recently captained the PNG side in the Pacific Championships, predominantly plays in the hooker position but can offer versatility by playing at halfback.

The Tigers man has recently teamed up with Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo for the Kumuls, getting himself on the scoresheet against Australia and Fiji.

Danny Wilson, Director of Rugby, said: “Judah has had an exceptional year and has generated a lot of interest in his services, so to win the race for his signature is very pleasing.

“He is an exciting player and will bring a lot of spark to the team.”

