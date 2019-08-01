London snap up rugby union talent

London Broncos have signed rugby union player Guy Armitage on a deal until the end of next season.

Armitage, who is expected to play as an outside back, has spent his career in the 15-code game, but has agreed to cross codes after most recently featuring for Ealing Trailfinders, who also play at Trailfinders Stadium along with the Broncos.

The brother of England rugby union internationals Steffon and Delon, the 27-year-old had a trial at Hull FC and played for Doncaster in their defeat to Newcastle Thunder in June.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the huge support they have given me in what’s been an exciting career change, even if not a change of scenery,” he said.

“The last couple of months trialling with London Broncos has been a tough but enjoyable experience. Thanks to Danny Ward for giving me the opportunity to get to grips with Rugby League and allowing me to train with the Broncos first team. The players and coaching staff have been very welcoming and I am now excited for what’s to come.”

“Guy has impressed in his short time with the club and we are excited about having him on board,” head coach Danny Ward added.

“His attitude to training and learning has been great and we have seen big improvements already on the field. He’s a big human being and comfortable anywhere in the outside backs.”

David Hughes, Broncos Chairman said, “Signing Guy is a real coup for us here at London Broncos. He is a proven talent in the union code and from what we have seen of him here will be a great addition to our squad. It’s not often you see a player of his size with the pace that he has shown. He is a London lad and has fitted in perfectly here at the Broncos.”