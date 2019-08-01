London forward extends Broncos stay

London Broncos have secured the permanent re-signing of forward Olsi Krasniqi on a two-year deal.

The Albanian-born prop is currently in his second spell with the Broncos after starting his career with the club where he made 92 appearances in five seasons.

After spells with Salford and Toronto, Krasniqi is back at the club and will now remain with them into 2020 and beyond.

“I am really pleased to have signed a new deal here at London Broncos,” he said.

“It was an easy decision to make as I have really enjoyed being back in the capital. The club has given me so much from being a Scholarship player to making my professional debut and then giving me the chance to come back home this year. The most important thing now is to do my best and to do the jersey the justice it deserves.”

Danny Ward added: “Olsi has performed really well since being back at the Broncos and we are very happy to extend his contract.

To come into the team halfway through the season can be tough but he has fitted in well within the group. He brings a lot of experience and is developing in a leadership role, passing his knowledge down to the younger guys.”