Lorraine Marsden appointed Rugby League World editor

Rugby League World magazine has made history by naming its first-ever female editor.

Lorraine Marsden will be at the helm of the monthly publication when it returns later this month after a break of almost two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Marsden has been a League Publications employee for over 16 years, having initially started as a staff reporter in 2005, contributing to all the company’s publications in that time.

She will continue in her role as assistant editor for League Express alongside her new role on the magazine.

“It is a huge honour for me to take such an historic editorship of a magazine I have read for well over two decades,” said Marsden, who takes the role from previous editor Alex Davis, who left the company last year during the magazine’s hiatus.

“With the World Cup coming up at the end of this season, 2022 promises to be an exciting year for the game and we aim to make Rugby League World the one-stop shop for all the best build up ahead of that tournament.

“We will also continue to live up to our name by covering all aspects of the game from across the globe, as well as taking a light-hearted look as some of the more unusual moments of the game.

“If, like me, you love Rugby League, make sure you subscribe to the magazine and we will all continue to work hard to ensure you won’t be disappointed.”

The magazine will only be available through League Publications Limited as single issues or on subscription in print or digital form. Print subscriptions start from just £13, with full details of subscription packages and how to get hold of your copy available here.