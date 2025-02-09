Louis Jouffret says Halifax Panthers have ‘turned the corner’

HALIFAX PANTHERS held Catalans Dragons to 0-0 at half-time and suffered an eventual 14-0 defeat on Saturday, giving extra credence to the opinion of their French back Louis Jouffret, who believes the club has “turned the corner” after a tough end to last season.

The Panthers admitted they came close to folding in September, and still aren’t in the clear, with a winding-up order, originally brought by HMRC in October, adjourned last month.

The parties have directions to file further evidence by the middle of March, with a new date for the hearing yet to be set, but the Panthers insist it’s business as usual.

While a number of last year’s squad have left, including Jouffret’s halfback partner Joe Keyes, who has moved to Bradford, the retention of the France international for a fourth year was a boost.

The 29-year-old, also a capable fullback, could play in midfield alongside Jack Hansen, signed from Sheffield, in a team now under the coaching of ex dual-code England international and St Helens back Kyle Eastmond, who according to the man from Avignon, has brought a different dimension to training.

“Kyle’s rugby union background is interesting and he has a fresh view on our game because of it,” explained Jouffret, who joined from Whitehaven, where he had two spells as well as playing for Toulouse, Batley and Featherstone.

“I’ve really enjoyed the different stuff he has introduced, and I’m looking forward to testing it out on the pitch some more.”

Jouffret admits last season, when Halifax finally won sufficient games under Liam Finn to stave off the threat of relegation, was tough going at times, but he insists that’s in the past.

“We’ve regrouped, kept some quality players and brought some new ones in, and had a good few months of preparation,” he added.

“I think it’s always better to look at the glass as being half full and I think we have turned the corner.”