Luckley so happy to extend Salford stay

Salford prop Sam Luckley is eager to build on his first season in Super League – and says there is plenty of potential improvement in both himself and his club.

The 25-year-old Scotland international has penned a contract extension to the end of a 2022 campaign he hopes will end up with World Cup selection.

The former Newcastle man, who is hoping to add to his four international appearances so far when the Bravehearts face Jamaica at Featherstone on Sunday week, October 24, made ten top-flight appearances as the Red Devis finished second-bottom.

“I’m over the moon that the club have decided to extend my stay for another year. I’ve loved every minute of my first season,” said the Kircaldy-born player who spent five seasons at Thunder, all in League 1, making 82 appearances.

“I’ve learned so much and developed a lot in my game. I believe at this point in time staying at Salford will help me develop further.

“Despite some of the results from the last season, I believe Salford is a club on the up. I’ll do all I can to help get this club where they need to be.”

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: “Working along with his agent, keeping Sam for another year and hopefully for longer is great news for us as a club and Sam as we look to develop him further as a player and a person.

“He leaves everything on the field every time he plays and has a strong maiden season in Super League.

“Sam is one of the youngest players in our squad, so he can only get better from here.”

Salford, who have signed Brisbane Broncos halfback Brodie Croft, Scotland international fullback or halfback Leigh Ryan Brierley and Wigan hooker Amir Bourouh, have yet to appoint a new coach following the departure of Richard Marshall after a single season at the helm.

Meanwhile the club have announced a three-year sponsorship deal with builders merchants Selco, whose name will appear on the front of the club’s shirt.

The Red Devils have also announced the signing of Fijian international King Vuniyayawa from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old began his career in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, before making the switch to Super League ahead of the 2021 season.

Speaking on signing for Salford, Vuniyayawa said: “I decided to come to Salford to take on new challenges and to keep progressing in terms of my footy.

“Super League footy is quite different to NRL footy, so learning to adjust to the game and how they play over here has taken a bit of time for me but I’m getting there.

“With joining the Devils, I feel like it’s a good move for me to focus on myself and what I can bring to the team.”

