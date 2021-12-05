Luke Gale already keen to be a leader at Hull FC

High-profile Hull FC recruit Luke Gale is enjoying playing mind games with his new team-mates.

The England playmaker and former Man of Steel has been tasked with adding some mental toughness to the squad.

Coach Brett Hodgson is aiming for a big improvement on a testing first season at the helm.

Hull finished eighth in Super League after losing nine of their final ten matches.

It was also a disappointing campaign for Gale, who suffered several injuries and had a well-publicised bust-up with Leeds coach Richard Agar, which resulted in him losing the captaincy.

With fellow halfbacks Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer joining the Rhinos’ ranks, the 33-year-old left Headingley early last month, signing a one-year contract at the MKM Stadium.

While he’s already thinking about his new club’s Super League opener at Wakefield on Sunday, February 13, Hodgson wants his new acquisition to call on his leadership experience to help his team-mates through pre-season.

Gale explained: “A lot of it is down to mindset and I came into day one at Hull really positively and still excited after signing the deal.

“Coming into the club, the coach wanted me to spread some of my mental toughness throughout the group.

“That’s already been important with some of the long days we’ve had so far.

“Leadership is just a natural part of the person I am. I’ll always be willing to jump in and be vocal.”

Gale is one of four new arrivals alongside New Zealand Warriors prop Kane Evans and South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Joe Lovodua, who are both Fiji internationals, and Huddersfield back Darnell McIntosh.

“It’s been a really positive four weeks so far and the boys couldn’t have been any better with me,” Gale added.

“The coaching staff have been excellent as well and they welcomed me with open arms.

“I find it really helpful that the coaching staff knew exactly what they require from me, and vice versa.”

“It’s been a good start and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.