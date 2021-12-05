Pre-season is back to front for Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Kay

Adaptable Wakefield star Liam Kay says the way forward for his Trinity career is through hard work on the training pitch as he continues to transition from playing as a back.

The Ireland international, who came through the Belle Vue club’s development system before making his name at Leigh then moving to Toronto, has tended to trade in tries from the wing rather than tackles in the middle of the pitch.

Kay, who returned to Wakefield in the wake of Toronto’s mid-season demise in 2020 and turns 30 this month, has crossed more than 170 times, and chalked up seven tries this year.

But his 19 outings included a number at hooker, and with coach Willie Poching’s approval, his priority in 2022 will be playing his part in the Trinity pack.

After Kyle Wood joined Halifax and Josh Wood moved to Barrow, Kay and new signing Liam Hood, who was one of Leigh’s most impressive and consistent performers this year, will compete for a starting berth.

Versatile Jordan Crowther and 20-year-old Harry Bowes will provide further competition and options, and Kay is enjoying his new challenge.

“Pre-seasons are always tough, and this one has been harder than ever because I’ve even working with the forwards and getting used to the different demands,” he explained.

“But I’m really enjoying myself, and after spending most of the last ten years on the wing, it’s good to have a change.

“I’ve always been happy to make a tackle, and I’ve always taken an interest in what players in other positions have to do, and when we had a few injuries and were short at hooker, I put my hand up and said I’d give it a go.

“Willie encouraged me, and it was him who suggested I make the switch more permanent.

“It’s tough, because you have to be bang on it both physically and mentally, and I take my hat off to players like James Roby who do a full 80-minute stint.

“But I’m up for the task and looking forward to the new season.”

