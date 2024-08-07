Luke Robinson admits he didn’t expect former Huddersfield Giants star’s rugby league return

MIDWAY through last week, a piece of breaking news was released that took almost everyone involved in rugby league by surprise.

It was the news that, after almost two years away from the sport, former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants star Jake Mamo had come out of retirement to play for League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

In a deal until the end of the season, Mamo has been brought in by the Canes in a bid to help reach the third tier play-offs, but he had initially retired back in 2022 due to injury problems.

For Huddersfield Giants’ interim boss, Luke Robinson, who worked with Mamo when he played for the West Yorkshire club back in 2017 and 2018, he didn’t “see it coming” though his description of Mamo certainly fit the bill for such a ‘surprising’ move.

“I didn’t see that coming either, he lives his life on the edge does Jake,” Robinson said.

“He is a spur-of-the-moment type of bloke really, so I bet he decided at home one day that he would put his boots back on and come out of retirement.

“He is a nice bloke, his nature and the personality and the way he is, he is very spur-of-the-moment.”

Mamo registered 17 tries in 25 appearances for the Giants between 2017 and 2018 before making the move to the Warrington Wolves where he spent three seasons.

