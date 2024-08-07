Tevita Pangai Junior’s new Super League club confirmed

CATALANS DRAGONS have announcde the signing of Tevita Pangai Junior from the 2025 season.

The Tongan prop, 28, who currently play for the Dolphins, has signed a one-year contract with the club.

He made his professional debut with Brisbane Broncos in May 2016 and quickly became an important player in the Brisbane’s squad in NRL, making 14 appearances that season and reaching the NRL semi-finals.

After six seasons with the Broncos where he reached the NRL Final in 2017, losing against Melbourne, he signed for Penrith during the 2021 season, during which he played in the last few games of the season. The powerful Tongan prop won his first NRL title with the Panthers in September 2021.

After a successful spell at Canterbury from 2022 to 2023, he moved to the Dolphins this season where he is currently playing.

He scored 20 tries in 143 NRL appearances since 2016.

Catalans boss Steve McNamara said: “After numerous conversations with Tevita it was quite evident to me that he will be a sensational signing for us.

“He has a desire to be at his ultimate best in the Super League competition. His raw power, skill and athleticism will create chaos for opposition defences. We look forward to his arrival.”

