Luke Robinson kept in the dark over Huddersfield Giants coaching role

LUKE ROBINSON has admitted that he is no closer to finding out if he has been given the Huddersfield Giants head coaching role on a permanent basis.

Robinson took charge of the Giants following the dismissal of former boss Ian Watson in mid-July, and has overseen something of an improvement.

However, the search for a new head coach for 2025 continues to rage on, with the Giants still having yet to inform Robinson about his future.

When asked if he was any closer about finding out whether he would be given the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium permanently, Robinson replied: “Not at this moment in time. Your guess is as good as mine.

“Obviously the longer it goes on, the worse it is for everyone really with stability and stuff.

“But I’ve said before that it’s not a decision that should be taken lightly. They need to make sure they make the right decision.”

League Express previously revealed that former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou had thrown his hat into the ring for the number one job

