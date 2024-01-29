Luke Thompson reveals he turned down “a couple of options” to sign for Wigan Warriors as he explains draw of Super League club

LUKE THOMPSON has revealed that he turned down “a couple of options” to sign for the Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Thompson, who moved to NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs midway through 2021, signed for the Warriors on a four-year deal towards the back end of last year.

That being said, the hulking forward could well have stayed over in Australia after admitting that Wigan beat a number of NRL clubs to his signature.

“I had three-and-a-half yers over there and I really enjoyed myself. Unfortunately, last year I had a bit of an injury,” Thompson told Sky Sports.

“I was trying to negotiate a deal. I had a couple of options over there but I felt Wigan was the best choice for me.

“It’s a great time to come to Wigan, they have just won the Grand Final so they are a champion side.

“They have recruited really well and are looking really strong. It’s just a great club. I’m a Wigan lad too, I live up the road so it was the best choice.”

In terms of that injury that ruled Thompson out for six months of the 2023 NRL season with Canterbury, the 28-year-old has recovered completely and will be ready for Round One of Super League in an away clash at Castleford Tigers.

“Yeah definitely (I’ll be ready), the body is feeling great.

“I got back to play the last four games of last year and I’ve had a great off-season so far. I’ve rested up the body and I have had a good pre-season.

“I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling ready to go.”

