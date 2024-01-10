Magic Weekend kick-off times confirmed as Castleford and Huddersfield set to bring curtain down on showpiece Super League event

THE kick-off times for the 2024 Magic Weekend have been announced with Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants bringing the curtain down on Super League’s showpiece event on Sunday 18 August.

Of course, this year’s event will take place at the home of Leeds United, Elland Road, with the decision to move the Magic Weekend from May to August ensuring that St James’ Park would be unavailable in 2024.

Meanwhile, Hull FC and London Broncos will kick off the event on Saturday 17 August with a kick-off time of 2.30pm with arguably the tie of the weekend, Wigan Warriors and St Helens coming up second at 5pm.

Last but not least on Saturday night, Warrington Wolves will take on Leeds Rhinos with a kick-off time scheduled for 7.30pm.

On Sunday afternoon, Leigh Leopards will do battle with Salford Red Devils at 1.30pm, with Catalans Dragons and Hull KR going head-to-head at 4pm.

To round off the weekend, Castleford will go up against Huddersfield at 6.30pm.

Saturday 17 August

2:30pm – Hull FC v London Broncos

5:00pm – Wigan Warriors v St Helens

7:30pm – Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 18 August

1:30pm – Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

4:00pm – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

6:30pm – Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

