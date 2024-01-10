Rugby league to return to live stream this weekend for Challenge Cup Round One

THE men’s Challenge Cup competition returns this weekend, with two ties set to be streamed live for fans on the BBC and The Sportsman.

Twenty clubs from the community game and Armed Forces went into the hat for the first round, and this Saturday will see nine fixtures take place, with one on Sunday.

The Royal Air Force will play the Royal Navy in a standout, all-Forces clash, which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online on Saturday 13 January (kick-off time is 12.30pm) from RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. Both sides reached round two of the 2023 competition.

The Sportsman will also continue its live coverage of the competition and broadcast Orrell St James against Haresfinch on Sunday 14 January, with kick-off at 2pm.

Pick up a copy of this week’s League Express for an in-depth preview of the first round of the Challenge Cup, or head onto our website from noon on Friday.

First-round fixtures

Saturday 13 February

Clock Face Miners v Heworth – 1.30pm

Doncaster Toll Bar v Ashton Bears – 1.30pm

Fryston Warriors v British Army – 2pm

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Medway Dragons – 3pm (Chiswick RFC)

Lowca v Edinburgh Eagles – 1pm

Oulton Raiders v West Bowling – 2pm

Royal Air Force v Royal Navy – 12.30pm

South Wales Jets v Stanningley – 1.30pm (Ebbw Vale RFC)

Wests Warriors v Newsome Panthers – 2pm (Wasps RFC)

Sunday 14 January

Orrell St James v Haresfinch – 2pm

