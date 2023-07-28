Major Super League club launch wheelchair team as game continues to grow

St Helens have become the latest club to launch a Wheelchair Rugby League team.

The game is continuing to grow in profile and participation, especially after the success of last year’s World Cup.

While the likes of Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Warrington Wolves already have wheelchair sides, St Helens did not until now.

But Saints will launch a side through their foundation, the Saints Community Development Foundation.

The club also plan to soon relaunch their Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) team.

“The Foundation and the club are beyond delighted that work’s begun to bring Wheelchair Rugby League to the people in the community of our town,” said Saints CEO Mike Rush.

“Seeing the success of the sport at the Rugby League World Cup shows just how positive playing the game can be for people from all sorts of backgrounds, regardless of limitations.

“Rugby League is a game for all, and this is yet another showcase that we at St Helens want everyone to be part of our game.”

SCDF director Steve Leonard added: “This is an exciting project as the Saints Community Development Foundation seeks to increase the opportunities for people in our community to play Rugby League.

“We’ve seen the success of our LDRL side being the biggest in the country, we’re re-launching our PDRL team, and now to have in the future a Wheelchair Rugby League side wearing the Red V will be just as special to see.”

Anybody interested in joining their wheelchair team can register their interest by emailing SCDF@saintsrlfc.com.

Meanwhile the Wheelchair Super League is moving towards the business end of a thrilling campaign, with the last of four Magic rounds taking place at Medway, Kent, this Sunday.

