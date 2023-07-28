Wakefield Trinity make Luke Gale call as Warrington Wolves welcome back stars

LUKE GALE has been named in Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad for Sunday’s visit of Warrington Wolves.

Halfback Gale has missed Wakefield’s last two games with an ankle injury but returns to Mark Applgarth’s squad.

There are three changes in total for Trinity, with winger Innes Senior also named after returning to the club earlier this week on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

Sam Eseh also comes into contention while Jai Whitbread, Joe Law and Isaac Shaw drop out.

Liam Hood and Will Dagger are included after recovering from shoulder and head injuries respectively picked up in their last game, two weeks ago against Huddersfield Giants.

Warrington welcome back wingers Josh Thewlis and Matty Ashton, after both missed their previous game against Wigan Warriors with knee and calf injuries respectively.

But forward James Harrison misses out with a finger injury, while Tom Whitehead and Matty Russell are also absent from the squad as Leon Hayes comes in.

George Williams is expected to play after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury, while Matty Nicholson could return from a near three-month absence with a finger injury.

Wakefield 21-man squad: 1 Max Jowitt, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Tom Lineham, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 11 Matty Ashurst, 13 Jay Pitts, 15 Liam Kay, 16 Josh Bowden, 17 Renouf Atoni, 18 Lee Kershaw, 19 Kevin Proctor, 21 Samisoni Langi, 24 Harry Bowes, 25 Sam Eseh, 33 Will Dagger, 24 Innes Senior, 37 Luke Gale, 38 Jack Croft, 40 David Fifita.

Warrington 21-man squad: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Matty Nicholson, 14 Sam Kasiano, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Gil Dudson, 19 Joe Bullock, 20 Connor Wrench, 21 Greg Minikin, 24 Luke Thomas, 25 Leon Hayes, 26 Adam Holroyd.