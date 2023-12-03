Manly Sea Eagles hooker Karl Lawton in talks with Super League clubs over move for 2024

MANLY SEA EAGLES hooker Karl Lawton is in talks with Super League clubs over a move for the 2024 season.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the 28-year-old, who has played just 35 first-team games in three seasons for the Sea Eagles, has been inundated with interest from the northern hemisphere.

Lawton still has a year left on his contract at Manly, but the NRL side won’t stand in his way if he chooses to move abroad, the Australian publication has revealed.

The Daily Telegraph didn’t, however, name the Super League clubs reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

However, just four clubs have quota spots remaining, with the London Broncos, Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and St Helens all those that could still sign an overseas player.

