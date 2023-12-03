Newcastle Thunder still not accepted by RFL for 2024 despite inclusion in 1895 Cup and League One fixtures

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have been included in the 1895 Cup fixture schedule despite the club having not been accepted by the RFL to play in 2024 just yet.

The north-east club withdrew from the League One season following their relegation from the Championship, with financial concerns prompting the decision.

With previous owner Semore Kurdi stepping away from the club – albeit having wiped the club’s debt – Thunder have been searching for new financial investment.

With that, managing director Keith Christie launched a plea for the north-east to come together and support the future of the club with positive murmurings coming out of the club that they would take part in the 2024 League One season.

And that positivity spilled over into the 1895 Cup competition with Newcastle included in the draw, filling a group with Wakefield Trinity and York Knights.

However, they have still yet to be accepted by the RFL to join in the 2024 season with the club not yet submitting all the necessary documentation and information ahead of the decision.

Christie had previously told League Express: “We are not going to give up on it – we don’t want to lose Rugby League in the north-east.

“We have good kids, good guys, good development programmes and stronger platforms to work from than a lot of clubs.”

