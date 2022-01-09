Marc Sneyd keen to write chapter in Salford Red Devils history books

Marc Sneyd is determined to play a big part in Salford Red Devils’ history as he prepares for a first season back where his career began.

The halfback came through the ranks at Salford before departing in 2014, but after seven years and two Lance Todd Trophies he’s back at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Now 30, Sneyd will be expected to play a leading role for the Devils – quite literally with a role as vice-captain, alongside Brodie Croft and new club captain Elijah Taylor.

Salford may have finished second-bottom in Super League last season, but Sneyd believes he’s joining a club with real potential under his new coach Paul Rowley.

“Over the last few years, they’ve reached finals; they’re definitely heading in the right direction,” he said.

“It’s genuinely exciting to be here and hopefully be a big part of their history in the long run. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

“There’s been quite a lot of changes from the end of last season to what we’re looking at now. We just need the season to start now and see where we’re heading.”

Sneyd believes that those changes – including the signings of Croft and Ryan Brierley to play alongside him in the pivot positions – can bring rewards.

“It’s obviously very different playing on the field, but on paper we’re a good squad,” he said.

“We’ve got some outstanding players; the players that are already here from last year and obviously they’ve brought in some really good players as well. That was quite a big indicator (to join), that next year should be quite exciting.”

