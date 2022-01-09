Olly Ashall-Bott determined to fight for Huddersfield Giants fullback spot

Huddersfield’s Olly Ashall-Bott is ready to repay coach Ian Watson’s faith by pushing rising star Will Pryce for the fullback berth this season.

It was a case of one door closes, another opens for the former Widnes player when the pandemic took hold two years ago.

Ashall-Bott had left his hometown club for London Broncos, but having recovered from a back injury, he played just once before Covid forced a shutdown.

While things never got going again in the lower tiers, he played twice on loan to Salford in Super League.

The then Red Devils coach Watson liked what he saw, and when he moved to Huddersfield after the season ended, he snapped up Ashall-Bott on a one-year deal.

And after making nine appearances for the Giants (plus two on loan to Wakefield), the 24-year-old agreed a one-year contract extension.

That deal wasn’t done until December, prompting suggestions Ashall-Bott would leave, but he told League Express: “I always wanted to stay, and I knew Watto wanted that too.

“There were just some things that needed to be sorted, but I was always confident it would happen, and Huddersfield are the club I want to be at.

“I love being around the rest of the lads and the staff. Playing for Watto, who is just so passionate about the game and about winning, is great.

“I was really disappointed by the London Broncos situation because I’d just got back into the swing when things went on hold.

“But I’m a big believer in fate, and I ended up at Salford, who had a few players out and had the Challenge Cup Final coming up, so they didn’t want to take any risks with the existing lads.

“Watto and I hit it off, and I jumped at the chance of joining Huddersfield.

“Last season was about transition, but this time we want to kick on.

“With players like Will (Pryce) around, I know I have my work cut out to get a place, but I’m up for the challenge.”

