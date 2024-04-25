Marc Sneyd on his kicking approach as Salford Red Devils star nears more landmarks

THERE’S no such thing as too much pressure for Salford’s Marc Sneyd as the goalkicker supreme moves closer to the four-figure milestone in Super League while trying to help keep his club on the cusp of the top six.

While many predicted problems for Paul Rowley’s side following the loss of star men like Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Ken Sio, the Red Devils have won five of their first eight top-flight games to be seventh in the table.

Modest Sneyd insists it’s all down to teamwork, but there’s no doubt the former Hull FC man, who is in the third year of his second spell at Salford, has played a pivotal role.

The 33-year-old has been hailed for his organisation, game management and kicking from hand as well as his technique from the tee, with his two goals in the 12-4 win at London Broncos taking him to 31 in the league this year.

Earlier in the season, he climbed above Danny Tickle to fifth in the list of Super League’s all-time leading goal-kickers behind (in reverse order) Andy Farrell, Paul Deacon, Danny Brough and Kevin Sinfield.

“I put a lot of thought and work into kicking in terms of practice,” he explained to Sky Sports. “Every one is a big deal for me, and I genuinely enjoy lining a kick up. The bigger the kick, the more I like it.

“I’ve been able to nail down a technique that works for me, and I’m pleased to be able to make my contribution, but this team is all about the whole, and we have lads playing some incredible rugby to make my life easier.

“We have one of the smallest squads in Super League, but the work ethic is so strong, and everyone is ready to really graft and try that bit harder than the other team.

“We’re going okay, but with Cade Cust (the Australian stand-off signed from Wigan, who is about to sign an extension for 2025) coming in and Amir (Bourouh) slotting in at nine (in place of Ackers, who is now at Leeds), we are still gelling.”

