Top try-scorer Liam Marshall explains reasons for his Wigan Warriors form

NO ONE in Super League is scoring tries at a quicker rate than Liam Marshall this season – but he says all the credit goes to his Wigan team-mates for creating the right chances and the right environment.

Marshall has scored 15 tries in nine games across all competitions – one more than Huddersfield’s Adam Swift – after adding to the four scored against Castleford in the Challenge Cup with another two against the same opposition in Super League on Friday.

He is already more than halfway towards his best season tally of 26, which he achieved in 2022.

With players like Jai Field and Bevan French in their attack, and England star Jake Wardle as his centre, Marshall deflects the plaudits elsewhere.

“It’s good to get some tries in. It’s a credit to the lads inside,” he told League Express.

“There are some quality players on our team and I’m lucky enough to play alongside them and get opportunities to score points.

“If the team is playing well, that usually accounts to me scoring, so we must be doing something right.

“It’s a combination of a few things and I’m enjoying my rugby.

“I’m just settled in a place I know well. Working under Matty (Peet, coach) for a long time, I know what he expects and can turn up every week knowing what I need to do to keep my place in the team.

“I’ve a great bunch around me. I know it’s a cliché to say it, but the lads we’ve got are quality boys and we’re just enjoying it.

“It’s as good a group as I’ve played with. The camaraderie off the field is as good as what we serve up on the pitch.

“A lot of the lads have been together for quite a few years now and have got to know each other on and off the field. It makes a great working environment.

“Being successful on the field, as we have been the last couple of years, also contributes towards that. We’re doing quite a few things right at Wigan.”

Marshall has also had a major life change by becoming a father for the first time in February, with daughter Elsie.

He added: “Elise gives me another reason to play.

“She’s always got a smile on her face, whether it’s a win or a loss for us, which is a good distraction when I’m not at training or playing.

“I’m really enjoying fatherhood. Hopefully I can keep playing well and when she’s a bit older and starts to understand what dad does, I can give her some nice memories.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,427 (April 22, 2024)

